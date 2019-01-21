Celtics' Smart fined for altercation vs. Hawks

Official release

Jan 21, 2019 12:12 PM ET

Marcus Smart was ejected during Saturday's game against the Hawks.

NEW YORK – Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, which took place after Smart was assessed his second technical foul and was ejected, occurred with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 19 at State Farm Arena.

 
Marcus Smart was fined for this incident against the Hawks on Saturday.

