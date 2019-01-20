Carlisle says Smith will rejoin Mavericks

NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 20, 2019 7:40 PM ET

Dennis Smith's minutes and scoring average have both declined from his promising rookie season.

Disgruntled Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. will rejoin the team for Tuesday's home game against the LA Clippers, coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday via statement. 

Smith also released a statement through the Mavericks: "I am thrilled to rejoin my teammates on Tuesday. I am feeling better and had a great workout today. It has been difficult to be away, but I look forward to getting back on the court and helping my team win."

Smith, averaging 12.6 points in his second season, has missed the past five games as various reports surfaced that the Mavericks have been exploring trade options. 

Smith has also been frustrated by his reduced role -- he averaged 15.2 points last season as a rookie -- with the arrival of star rookie Luka Doncic, according to a report by ESPN.

The Athletic reported that Carlisle was able to coax Smith back after "productive" talks. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.