Carlisle says Smith will rejoin Mavericks

Disgruntled Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. will rejoin the team for Tuesday's home game against the LA Clippers, coach Rick Carlisle said Sunday via statement.

Statement from Rick Carlisle: “I am excited to announce Dennis Smith Jr. will rejoin the team on Tuesday. Dennis and I spoke at length today. He is feeling better and plans to resume workouts in preparation for his return. There will be no further updates until Tuesday.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 21, 2019

Smith also released a statement through the Mavericks: "I am thrilled to rejoin my teammates on Tuesday. I am feeling better and had a great workout today. It has been difficult to be away, but I look forward to getting back on the court and helping my team win."

Smith, averaging 12.6 points in his second season, has missed the past five games as various reports surfaced that the Mavericks have been exploring trade options.

Smith has also been frustrated by his reduced role -- he averaged 15.2 points last season as a rookie -- with the arrival of star rookie Luka Doncic, according to a report by ESPN.

The Athletic reported that Carlisle was able to coax Smith back after "productive" talks.