Pelicans await X-ray results on Davis' injured left hand

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis underwent an X-ray exam for an undetermined injury to his left hand suffered during Friday's 128-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Results won't be known until Saturday, the team told reporters. No other details were immediately available.

Anthony Davis injured his hand at the 3:38 mark. He went to swipe at the ball when Zach Collins had it and made contact with Collins' arm. Davis immediately grabbed his hand in pain. https://t.co/GEMxOSnTCX — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 19, 2019

Davis appeared to injure his hand while swiping at the ball on defense in the final minutes of the game. He subbed out briefly to have his fingers taped up, returned with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining and checked out for good with 1 minute, 18 seconds remaining.

Davis finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in 35 minutes as the Pelicans suffered their third loss in four outings.