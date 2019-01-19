Ball exits after injuring left ankle vs. Rockets

The hits keep coming for the Los Angeles Lakers, who not only lost on Saturday after leading throughout regulation of a 138-134 loss to the Rockets in Houston, but also had to watch point guard Lonzo Ball exit in the third with a left ankle injury.

Lonzo Ball had to be carried off the court to the locker room by two teammates after appearing to hurt his left leg. Will update as information becomes available. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 20, 2019

During a Lakers possession with nine minutes remaining in the quarter, Ball took a pass at the top of the key and drove hard toward the basket, passing off to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as James Ennis III closed hard. Ball's left foot rolled as it came down to the ground, and Ball immediately rolled over before being carried off the court.

The Lakers updated media that Ball had been taken to an area hospital for X-rays due to an issue with the machine at the arena. The team later confirmed the results were negative.

X-Rays were negative on Lonzo Ball’s ankle. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 20, 2019

Primary playmaker LeBron James has missed 13 games with a left groin strain originally suffered on Christmas Day, and Rajon Rondo -- who had already missed 17 games due to right hand surgery -- has been out since December 27 after spraining his right ring finger, which subsequently needed surgery. Rondo was recently cleared for a full return to practice and could step in if Ball is to miss any additional time.