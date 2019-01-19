Around The League
Around The League

Ball exits after injuring left ankle vs. Rockets

Lakers guard sent for X-rays, which came back negative

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 20, 2019 12:00 AM ET

 

Lonzo Ball went down hard in the third quarter of Saturday's game vs. Houston.

The hits keep coming for the Los Angeles Lakers, who not only lost on Saturday after leading throughout regulation of a 138-134 loss to the Rockets in Houston, but also had to watch point guard Lonzo Ball exit in the third with a left ankle injury.

During a Lakers possession with nine minutes remaining in the quarter, Ball took a pass at the top of the key and drove hard toward the basket, passing off to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as James Ennis III closed hard. Ball's left foot rolled as it came down to the ground, and Ball immediately rolled over before being carried off the court.

The Lakers updated media that Ball had been taken to an area hospital for X-rays due to an issue with the machine at the arena. The team later confirmed the results were negative.

Primary playmaker LeBron James has missed 13 games with a left groin strain originally suffered on Christmas Day, and Rajon Rondo -- who had already missed 17 games due to right hand surgery -- has been out since December 27 after spraining his right ring finger, which subsequently needed surgery. Rondo was recently cleared for a full return to practice and could step in if Ball is to miss any additional time.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.