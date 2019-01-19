Harden's 30-point streak trails only Chamberlain among NBA greats

The streak. Keeps. Going.

Rockets guard James Harden erupted for 48 points against the Lakers on Saturday, giving him 19 straight games with at least 30 as the Rockets survived in overtime for a 138-134 victory.

Watch this transition dunk extend James Harden's streak of 30-point games.

Harden's run of 30-point performances now trails only NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who posted runs of 20, 25, 31 and 65 games at various points from 1960-62.

The reigning Kia MVP is averaging 42.5 points and 8.9 assists over those 19 games.

