Around The League

Harden's 30-point streak trails only Chamberlain among NBA greats

NBA.com staff reports

Jan 19, 2019 11:52 PM ET

James Harden finished with 48 points vs. the Lakers on Saturday.

The streak. Keeps. Going.

Rockets guard James Harden erupted for 48 points against the Lakers on Saturday, giving him 19 straight games with at least 30 as the Rockets survived in overtime for a 138-134 victory

 
Watch this transition dunk extend James Harden's streak of 30-point games.

Harden's run of 30-point performances now trails only NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who posted runs of 20, 25, 31 and 65 games at various points from 1960-62. 

The reigning Kia MVP is averaging 42.5 points and 8.9 assists over those 19 games. 

READ MORE about Harden's streak at NBA.com/Stats.

