Carter Jr. expected to miss 8-12 weeks with thumb injury

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Chicago Bulls expect prized rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. to miss eight to 12 weeks because of a left thumb injury.

The team said Friday that surgery has been recommended for Carter, who was hurt Tuesday against the Lakers.

The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain, but more tests and a follow-up examination with Bulls hand specialists Drs. John Fernandez and Mark Cohen on Friday revealed it was more serious and potentially season-ending.

The No. 7 overall draft pick, Carter averages 10.3 points and 7 rebounds.

The Bulls own the second-worst record in the NBA at 10-35. They have been hit hard by injuries and changed coaches, with Jim Boylen replacing Fred Hoiberg.