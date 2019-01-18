Report: Isaiah Thomas could return before All-Star break

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas could return for his team debut before the All-Star break, ESPN reported on Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Nuggets are "optimistic" Thomas, who has yet to play for the Nuggets after joining the team last summer as a free agent, could play in a two-game homestand, against Miami on Feb. 11 and Sacramento on Feb. 13, the final two dates before the league's annual midseason recess.

Story on ESPN: There's optimism that former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas can make his Denver Nuggets debut on Feb. 11-13 homestand prior to All-Star Break. https://t.co/tsbtNg1jBL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2019

Thomas last played on March 22, scoring 15 points for the Los Angeles Lakers before having arthroscopic surgery to address the lingering hip injury he suffered in the 2017 postseason while playing for Boston.

Thomas, a career 18.9 point-per-game scorer, will join a potent Nuggets squad sitting second in the Western Conference (30-14 overall) with the league's fourth-ranked offense at 114.4 points per 100 possessions.