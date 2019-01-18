Around The League
Around The League

Report: Isaiah Thomas could return before All-Star break

NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 18, 2019 8:04 PM ET

Isaiah Thomas could make his Denver Nuggets debut in roughly three weeks.

Denver Nuggets guard Isaiah Thomas could return for his team debut before the All-Star break, ESPN reported on Friday

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Nuggets are "optimistic" Thomas, who has yet to play for the Nuggets after joining the team last summer as a free agent, could play in a two-game homestand, against Miami on Feb. 11 and Sacramento on Feb. 13, the final two dates before the league's annual midseason recess.

Thomas last played on March 22, scoring 15 points for the Los Angeles Lakers before having arthroscopic surgery to address the lingering hip injury he suffered in the 2017 postseason while playing for Boston. 

Thomas, a career 18.9 point-per-game scorer, will join a potent Nuggets squad sitting second in the Western Conference (30-14 overall) with the league's fourth-ranked offense at 114.4 points per 100 possessions. 

 

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.