Report: Faried set to join Rockets after buyout

Brooklyn Nets forward Kenneth Faried has agreed to a buyout, which will allow him to join the Houston Rockets as a free agent after clearing waivers, ESPN reported on Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Faried is expected to be waived on Saturday, and should be ready to join the injury-plagued Rockets after clearing on Monday.

Faried, selected No. 22 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2011 Draft, has seen his playing time dwindle considerably this season with just 12 appearances and no starts. He's averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in those games, roughly half his career averages.