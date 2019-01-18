Around The League
Pistons’ Drummond leaves vs. Heat after being hit in face

Jan 18, 2019 10:38 PM ET

Blake Griffin had to go without Andre Drummond up front after the center left Friday's game vs. Miami.

DETROIT (AP) -- Andre Drummond left Detroit’s 98-93 victory over Miami on Friday night with a nasal injury after he was hit in the face by an opponent’s arm.

James Johnson of the Heat caught Drummond in the face in the first half, and the Detroit big man left after playing only 7 minutes, 14 seconds. Drummond did not return, and head coach Dwayne Casey called it a "nasal contusion" during postgame media availability.

Ish Smith, a backup point guard for Detroit, also left because of adductor tightness. Smith was in his third game back after missing 19 because of a right adductor tear.

