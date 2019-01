Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced that earlier Thursday, center Clint Capela underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. The procedure was done by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles. Capela is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks.

The fifth-year center was averaging a career-best line of 17.6 points (.631 FG%), 12.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 34.2 minutes through 42 games.