Thunder's Noel available to play tonight vs. Lakers

Oklahoma City Thunder center Nerlens Noel, who suffered a concussion roughly a week ago, has cleared the NBA's concussion protocol and is available to play tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Word from game day shootaround. Nerlens Noel is available to play tonight vs Lakers. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 17, 2019

Noel suffered his injury last Tuesday in the Thunder's 119-117 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tests last Wednesday showed Noel avoided any fractures from the spill and he was released from the hospital after an overnight stay. Noel then entered the NBA's concussion protocol, which he was under for the past nine days.

Noel is in his first season with the Thunder and is averaging 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as a key reserve for OKC.

He was taken off the court on a stretcher in the third quarter of last Tuesday's game against Minnesota after the Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins made contact with him on a dunk attempt.

Nerlens Noel took a scary fall in a game last week against Minnesota.

Noel took an elbow in the face as Wiggins went up, and Noel's head hit the ground hard. A defensive foul was called on Noel. The play was reviewed, and no additional fouls were called. Noel was down for several minutes before being taken from the court. Players from both teams jawed at each other while Noel was on the ground.

Wiggins said he didn't mean to hurt Noel.

"I just tried to make an aggressive move and dunk," Wiggins said. "He tried to contest it. I think he fell wrong. I didn't really see it until I saw him on the ground. Hopefully, he's good. I hope nothing but the best for him. I hope he gets healthy soon and comes back stronger."

The Thunder have lost two of their last three games since that defeat in Minnesota, including a 142-126 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.