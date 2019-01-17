Hang Time Podcast: Warriors find groove + latest from Oklahoma City

John Schuhmann and I discuss the Warriors' hot streak as DeMarcus Cousins nears his debut, another 50-point game from James Harden, and Kyrie Irving's statement performance after apologizing to his team and LeBron.

Then Erik Horne of The Oklahoman joins to talk about Russell Westbrook, OKC's defense, Andre Roberson's injury and more before a key stretch of games for the Thunder this week.

Plus, we play some clutch-shot trivia and introduce NBA TV's 'The Perfect Player'.

* * *

