Kyrie Irving says he called LeBron to apologize, discuss roles as leaders

Kyrie Irving said Wednesday night he called LeBron James after last Saturday's frustrating loss in Orlando to apologize for how he acted as a young player in Cleveland.

Irving said he had to apologize for "being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips" and admitted he "should have kept it in house" when criticizing his younger teammates.

Kyrie on calling LeBron: “The responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people. … Only few are meant for it, or chosen for it, and I feel like the best person to call was him." — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 17, 2019

Irving was in a better mood after scoring 27 points to lead Boston past the Toronto Raptors, 117-108, on Wednesday night.

Returning after missing the last game with a bruised right leg, Irving scored 10 points and dished six of his career-high 18 assists in the fourth quarter - including passes to set up Boston's last three baskets in a 17-4 closing run.

