Sixers, Wolves both better since Butler trade

* Tonight on NBA TV: Wolves vs. Sixers, 7 ET

Jimmy Butler will face his former team for the first time on Tuesday, as the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Philadelphia 76ers.

This reunion isn't about the crowd reaction. The Philly crowd will certainly be happy to welcome back Robert Covington (who is out with a right knee bone bruise) and Dario Saric, two starters from the team that made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season.

Butler won't make his return to the Target Center until late March, and we'll see then how Minnesota fans feel about him in the aftermath of his departure. Tonight, all eyes will be on Butler and his former teammates, the ones he chose to leave behind when he asked to be traded last summer.

What should the Wolves and Sixers expect in their looming showdown?

It took almost eight weeks of distracting drama in Minnesota -- an off-site meeting with then team president Tom Thibodeau, a no-show in training camp, boorish behavior in a scrimmage, missed games for "general soreness," and a disappointing, 4-9 start -- before the Wolves finally traded Butler, along with Justin Patton, to Philadelphia in exchange for Covington, Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a second-round pick.

Nine weeks later, both teams seem to be in a better place. In regard to how well they've played since, the trade has worked for both the Sixers and Wolves. They had a combined record of 12-15 at the time of the deal and are a combined 37-23 since.

Both still have room to grow over the final 12 weeks of the season. The Sixers want to reach The Finals, and with Butler able to opt out of his contract this summer, they have urgency -- even though Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are just 24 and 22 years old, respectively. The Wolves, meanwhile, are still very much in the race for a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference, sitting just one game in the loss column behind the eighth-place Jazz.

Here's how each team has fared since the trade ...