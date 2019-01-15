Legendary Moments In NBA History: Dale Ellis becomes first player to reach 1,200 career 3-pointers

Dale Ellis made NBA history in 1996 when he became the first player to surpass 1,200 career 3-pointers.

Ellis reached the milestone on January 20th during the Kings' 115-110 win over the Nuggets. He finished the game with 15 points on 2-for-5 shooting from 3-point.

The 17-year pro was key to helping usher the NBA into a new era of 3-point shooting. He retired in 2000 as the NBA's second all-time leading 3-point shooter with 1,719 career makes.

There are now over 60 players -- including 18 active players -- who have hit more than 1,200 3-pointers during their careers. Ellis currently ranks 18th on the NBA's all-time 3-pointers made list.

