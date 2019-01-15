Shumpert tried to enter Blazers' locker room after win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Kings guard Iman Shumpert was stopped from going into Portland's locker room by arena and Trail Blazers security after Sacramento's 115-107 victory Monday night.

Shumpert apparently was angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who set a hard screen in the second half.

"Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men," Shumpert said. "Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That's it."

Nurkic shrugged it off.

"I'm not going to worry about it," he said. "He's going into retirement soon. I'm not going to worry about a guy who's going into retirement soon."

The Kings edged past the Blazers on Monday night.

The 28-year-old Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. He later was walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland's bench.

After the game, Shumpert tweeted : "I apologize to the fans if I made a scene. Wasn't my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a `story.' Don't let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team."

An hour later, he tweeted a link to ESPN's recap of the incident and tweeted the following: "Don't believe the internet. I was respectful of their team's space and privacy. I waited outside and asked to have a conversation. I was greeted by team security that talked to me and I left. No story. #scores win."