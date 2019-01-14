James Harden moves past Kobe with 17th straight 30-point game

James Harden's historic scoring streak is soaring to new heights.

Entering the second half of the Rockets' matchup with the Grizzlies, Harden had scored 36 points, giving him 17 straight games with 30 or more points. That surpasses Kobe Bryant's streak of 16 consecutive 30-point games, achieved in 2003.

It's the NBA's longest since Wilt Chamberlain strung together 20 such performances in 1964.

Larry Jones (23 in 1969) and Connie Hawkins (16 in 1968) also hit those marks in the ABA.

In addition to the streak, Harden's 36 set a career high for a first half and ties his career high for either half. It ties Klay Thompson for the most points in a half this season.

Harden scores 15 points in the second quarter versus the Grizzlies.

On Sunday night, Harden finished with 38 points as the Magic rallied for a 116-109 victory over the Rockets.

Harden was just 1-for-17 on 3-point attempts in that game. He did get fouled three times shooting from beyond the arc and was 9 for 9 from the free throw line on those occasions (15 of 16 overall), but it was never enough to give the Rockets a comfortable advantage.

Entering Sunday's game, the reigning Kia MVP was averaging 40.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists in his previous 15 outings. He is attempting 15 3-pointers per game at a 40.9 percent clip during that stretch.

