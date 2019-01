DALLAS -- The Dallas Mavericks announced today that guard Jose Juan Barea underwent surgery to repair the rupture of his right Achilles tendon. The surgery was performed by Dr. Eugene Curry and Dr. Daniel Worrel at the Carrell Clinic in Dallas.

Barea has seen action in 38 games for the Mavericks this season with averages of 10.9 points, 5.6 assists and 19.8 minutes per contest.

No timetable for his return has been set at this time.