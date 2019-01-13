Harden ties Kobe's longest streak of 30-point games

James Harden's historic scoring run has now matched one of the all-time greats.

By scoring 30 points by the end of the third quarter on Sunday against Orlando, the Rockets' superstar matched Kobe Bryant's longest streak of 16 consecutive 30-point games.

Entering Sunday's game, Harden was averaging 40.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists over the previous 15 games. He is attempting 15 3-pointers per game at a 40.9 percent clip during that stretch.

Harden's streak of 30-point games is now tied with Bryant's for the NBA's longest since Wilt Chamberlain strung together 20 such performances in 1964. Larry Jones (23 in 1969) and Connie Hawkins (16 in 1968) also hit those marks in the ABA.