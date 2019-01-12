Around The League
Curry passes Terry for No. 3 in career 3-pointers

NBA.com Staff

Jan 12, 2019 12:39 AM ET

 

Stephen Curry's milestone 3-pointer came early in the third quarter on an assist from Draymond Green.

Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.

Those are the only two names that stand between Stephen Curry and the record for most 3-pointers in NBA history.

Currry made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter to move past Jason Terry into third place all-time list. He made five overall and finished with 28 points in the Warriors' 146 -109 rout of the Bulls.

Curry's accomplishment was announced to the crowd, and he received a loud ovation from the fans at Oracle Arena.


1.  Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games

2.  Reggie Miller — 2,560 in 1,389 games

4.  Stephen Curry — 2,285 in 655 games

3.  Jason Terry — 2,282 in 1,410 games

5.  Kyle Korver — 2,274 in 1,140 games
 

"Knowing those two guys are right in front of me, it's a special moment for sure," Curry said. "I respect the game and I respect what guys have done before ... and those are two guys I looked up to."
 


Curry kept the game ball and said, "I'm going to try to send it to Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen] to sign it for me. That's the goal."

Assuming he stays healthy, Curry should catch Miller at some point next season, and Allen's record could fall during the 2020-21 season.

