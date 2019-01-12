Curry passes Terry for No. 3 in career 3-pointers

Reggie Miller and Ray Allen.

Those are the only two names that stand between Stephen Curry and the record for most 3-pointers in NBA history.

Currry made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter to move past Jason Terry into third place all-time list. He made five overall and finished with 28 points in the Warriors' 146 -109 rout of the Bulls.

Curry's accomplishment was announced to the crowd, and he received a loud ovation from the fans at Oracle Arena.



1. Ray Allen — 2,973 in 1,300 games

2. Reggie Miller — 2,560 in 1,389 games

4. Stephen Curry — 2,285 in 655 games

3. Jason Terry — 2,282 in 1,410 games

5. Kyle Korver — 2,274 in 1,140 games



"Knowing those two guys are right in front of me, it's a special moment for sure," Curry said. "I respect the game and I respect what guys have done before ... and those are two guys I looked up to."



Steph Curry goes in great detail on the influence Ray Allen and Reggie Miller had on him pic.twitter.com/hZ4nrPnSxN — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 12, 2019



Curry kept the game ball and said, "I'm going to try to send it to Reggie [Miller] and Ray [Allen] to sign it for me. That's the goal."

Assuming he stays healthy, Curry should catch Miller at some point next season, and Allen's record could fall during the 2020-21 season.