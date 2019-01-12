Around The League
Reports: Bulls, Boylen rework coaching contract

Boylen took over as associate head coach on December 3

Jan 12, 2019 7:56 PM ET

Media reports arose Saturday that Bulls coach Jim Boylen has restructured his deal.

Per several media reports, Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has secured the confidence of upper management and restructured his deal, locking in a pay increase and the lead role through the 2019-20 season. Boylen's existing deal ran through 2019-20 as an assistant, and now reportedly comes with an elevated partial guarantee.

Boylen had been the team's associate head coach until December 3, when he was elevated to the top spot after Fred Hoiberg was fired. The team has gone 5-13 since the change.

