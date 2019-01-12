Reports: Bulls, Boylen rework coaching contract

Per several media reports, Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen has secured the confidence of upper management and restructured his deal, locking in a pay increase and the lead role through the 2019-20 season. Boylen's existing deal ran through 2019-20 as an assistant, and now reportedly comes with an elevated partial guarantee.
Earmuffs Jim Boylen critics: The Sun-Times learned on Saturday that Boylen has received a salary bump from the front office on his current deal to not only remain the Bulls head coach this season, but next season, as well.— Sun-Times Basketball (@suntimes_hoops) January 12, 2019
Boylen had been the team's associate head coach until December 3, when he was elevated to the top spot after Fred Hoiberg was fired. The team has gone 5-13 since the change.