Thunder set to retire Nick Collison's No. 4

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that the team will retire Nick Collison’s No. 4 on Wednesday, March 20 when the Thunder hosts the Toronto Raptors at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Collison announced his retirement this past May after spending all 15 years of his career with the Thunder franchise. His No. 4 will be the first number retired by the Thunder.

“I am thrilled that Nick Collison will be the first Thunder player to have their number retired in Oklahoma City,” said Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett. “He has cemented himself as part of the fabric of this community and our organization by setting an example of commitment, hard work and authenticity. Congratulations Nick.”

Over the course of his career, Collison appeared in 910 regular season games (177 starts) and posted career averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 20.4 minutes per game. Additionally, Collison saw action in 91 postseason games where he averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes.

“Nick Collison's career in Oklahoma City was unique. Unique in that he helped create the internal standards for work ethic, selflessness, citizenship and ‎professionalism for an organization that was starting from scratch. Unique in that as a role player, he embedded himself as a legacy player for the Thunder because of his consistency both in times of success and adversity and respect for his teammates and the organization,” said Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. “It is fitting that Nick will continue his unique and singular relationship with the organization by being our first retired number.”

Originally selected No. 12 overall in the 2003 NBA Draft, Collison is one of two players (Russell Westbrook) to spend the first 10 years of the Thunder era all with the team. He retired as one of Oklahoma City’s leaders in games played (second, 602), assists (fourth, 638), blocks (fourth, 258), rebounds (fifth, 2,561), steals (sixth, 296) and points (sixth, 2,846).

During his 10 seasons in Oklahoma City, Collison helped lead the Thunder to the second-best record in the NBA (.608; 489-315). The Iowa Falls native finished his career with 69 double-doubles and 184 games in which he scored in double figures.

Additional Collison number retirement details will be released at a later date.