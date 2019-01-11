TNT’s Barkley to appear on sitcom ‘The Goldbergs’

Jan 11, 2019 9:06 AM ET

 

Charles Barkley plays the character Neelo Greene in an upcoming episode of 'The Goldbergs'.

The NBA on TNT’s Charles Barkley will make a cameo appearance next week on the ABC-TV sitcom “The Goldbergs.” The show will premiere at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Barkley, a member of the basketball Hall of Fame, will play substitute gym teacher Neelo Greene. In the episode, Barkley rejects and blocks shots by students attempting to score on him.

The Goldbergs is based on Adam F. Goldberg’s experiences growing up in a Philadelphia-suburban family in the 1980s, and often inserts recreations of Goldberg’s personal life into the show. Barkley played for the Philadelphia 76ers from 1984-92.

“Having Sir Charles Barkley on set was a thrill,” said Goldberg, who also referred to Barkley as Philadelphia royalty. “Charles was amazingly gracious -- taking the time to joke around with the cast and crew, and making sure he didn't leave before every person on that set got a handshake.”

