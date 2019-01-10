Raptors sign free-agent guard Patrick McCaw

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have signed free-agent guard Patrick McCaw. Per team policies terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McCaw has appeared in 131 career games with Golden State and Cleveland, averaging 3.9 points, 1.2 assists and 15.9 minutes. He also appeared in 21 playoff games (all with Golden State) and was a member of the Warriors’ 2018 and 2017 NBA Championship squads. McCaw scored a career-high 19 points Feb. 13, 2017 at Denver.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, McCaw was selected 38th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by Milwaukee and later traded to Golden State. He played collegiately for two seasons at University of Nevada – Las Vegas, averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists.