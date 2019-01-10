Kerr: Cousins will start at center when he returns

When DeMarcus Cousins returns to action on Jan. 18 for the Warriors, he'll be doing so as the starting center, according to coach Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr said DeMarcus Cousins will definitely start in his first game pic.twitter.com/06F5EbOY45 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 10, 2019

Though Kerr said Cousins would start, how many minutes he'd play in his first game back has yet to be determined.

Steve Kerr says DeMarcus Cousins will start immediately at center. Haven't mapped out early minutes restriction yet. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 10, 2019

Cousins, who has been out all season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds last season for the Pelicans.