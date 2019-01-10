Around The League
Around The League

Kerr: Cousins will start at center when he returns

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 10, 2019 3:27 PM ET

DeMarcus Cousins is slated to return to action on Jan. 18.

When DeMarcus Cousins returns to action on Jan. 18 for the Warriors, he'll be doing so as the starting center, according to coach Steve Kerr

Though Kerr said Cousins would start, how many minutes he'd play in his first game back has yet to be determined.

 Cousins, who has been out all season while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds last season for the Pelicans.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.