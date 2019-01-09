Reports: Patrick McCaw plans to sign with Raptors

Free agent guard Patrick McCaw plans to sign with the Toronto Raptors, according to reports from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Patrick McCaw plans to sign a deal with the Toronto Raptors, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 9, 2019

Sources: Pat McCaw plans to sign one-year, $786K veteran's minimum deal with the Toronto Raptors. McCaw has cleared free agency waivers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2019

The deal is reportedly a one-year, veteran's minimum contract.

McCaw began the season as an unsigned, restricted free agent with the Warriors. He agreed to an offer sheet with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 28, which the Warriors elected to not match. After three games with the Cavaliers, McCaw was waived on Sunday before his contract would have been guaranteed for the remainder of the season. McCaw was free to sign with any team after clearing waivers.

The 23-year-old guard should provide solid depth for the Raptors, who currently have the best record in the NBA at 31-12.

McCaw averaged 4.0 points in 128 regular-season appearances with the Warriors in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He scored five points in the three appearances with the Cavaliers.

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.