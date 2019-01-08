Noel exits on stretcher after collision, hard fall

Cliff Brunt | The Associated Press

Jan 8, 2019 10:04 PM ET

 

Nerlen Noel laid on the court motionless as medical personnel came out and called for a stretcher.

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Thunder center Nerlens Noel was taken off the court on a stretcher in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against Minnesota after the Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins made contact with him on a dunk attempt.

Noel took an elbow in the face as Wiggins went up, and Noel hit the ground hard. A defensive foul was called on Noel. The play was reviewed, and no additional fouls were called. Noel was down for several minutes before being taken from the court. Players from both teams jawed at each other while Noel was on the ground.

A few minutes later, there was a skirmish between Thunder guard Dennis Schroder and Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague. Two technicals were called on Teague and he was ejected. Schroder also was called for a technical.

