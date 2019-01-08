Love unsure when he'll return to Cavs' lineup

More than two months ago, Cleveland Cavaliers star forward Kevin Love had surgery to relieve pain and pressure in his big left toe. He planned to be back in action sometime in 2019, but that timeline is being pushed back, it seems.

Love spoke with reporters Monday after practice and said it is looking more like he may return closer to the All-Star break.

"I don't know," Love said. "It's really tough for me to say because I don't know how my foot is going to respond. I didn't know what the doctor was going to say in New York, but I think just if I'm feeling good and I progress well than hopefully it will be sooner rather than later. I just don't know when it's going to be."

"We're very optimistic about taking a lot of strides in the right direction."@kevinlove on the road ahead: https://t.co/HX1kaZ2fUQ#BeTheFightpic.twitter.com/fA1fxQAhfM — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 7, 2019

Love suffered his injury in the Cavs' preseason opener. On Nov. 2, he had surgery to remove remove cartilage and have fluid drained from the base of his left big toe by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

At the time, the team said Love would be out at least six weeks and his status would be updated in "approximately" when that period ended. Love said in an interview on ESPN in mid-November that he expects "to be back sometime after the new year." Love said he's going to in a restrictive boot for two more weeks.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Love had a follow-up appointment with his doctors in New York last Wednesday. At that point, Love said he would be able to increase his therapy and add a few more basketball activities. He said Monday he was happy with what he heard from his doctor in terms of his progress from the injury.