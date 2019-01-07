Reports: Bulls trade for Carter-Williams

The Chicago Bulls set to get Michael Carter-Williams back in their mix, per multiple reports. However, his second tour of duty with the team will not be long lived.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, the Houston Rockets are trading Carter-Williams to the Bulls for a conditional, heavily protected second-round Draft pick. The Rockets will also reportedly be sending cash to the Bulls to complete the deal.

Per multiple reports, the Bulls plan to waive Carter-Williams once he's acquired as his contract would become guaranteed by 5 p.m. today. K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports the Bulls will also waive swingman MarShon Brooks today, too. He was acquired by Chicago in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies last week.

Undrafted swingman Danuel House has become a valuable contributor for Houston and is approaching the 45 days allotted on his two-way contract. To create a roster spot for House, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports that moving Carter-Williams' non-guaranteed deal was more likely to happen that anything involving the contract Carmelo Anthony carries.

Carter-Williams played for the Bulls in the 2016-17 season, landing there in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 45 games, but was not re-signed by Chicago in the summer of 2017. He spent 2017-18 with the Charlotte Hornets and signed with the Rockets last summer as a free agent.

The Kia Rookie of the Year winner in 2013-14, Carter-Williams averaged 4.3 ppg and 1.3 apg in 16 games for the Rockets this season. The 6-foot-6 Carter-Williams was the 11th overall selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2013 draft and he was traded to Milwaukee during the 2014-15 season.

