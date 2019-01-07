Lakers, Nets to play in 13th edition of NBA China Games

NEW YORK AND BEIJING -- The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Monday that the NBA China Games 2019 Presented by Vivo will feature two preseason games between the 16-time NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers and Nets will play Thursday, Oct. 10 in Shanghai, followed by a rematch in Shenzhen on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The games will mark the Lakers’ second trip to China following their visit in 2013, when they played two preseason games in Beijing and Shanghai. The Nets will be playing in China for the third time after playing in Beijing and Guangzhou in 2010, and in Beijing and Shanghai in 2014. The NBA China Games 2019 will be the NBA’s 27th and 28th games in China, with 17 NBA teams having played games in Beijing, Guangzhou, Macao, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Taipei since 2004.

The Lakers’ roster currently features three-time NBA Champion LeBron James, 2016 No. 2 overall draft pick Brandon Ingram, 2017 No. 2 overall draft pick Lonzo Ball, and 2017 No. 27 overall draft pick Kyle Kuzma.

The Nets, under the ownership of Mikhail Prokhorov and Joe Tsai, Executive Vice Chairman of the China-based e-commerce giant Alibaba, who acquired 49% of the Nets last year, have a roster that currently features 2015 No. 2 overall draft pick D’Angelo Russell, 2016 No. 20 overall draft pick Caris LeVert, 2017 No. 22 overall draft pick Jarrett Allen, and 2018 Kia NBA Most Improved Player Award finalist Spencer Dinwiddie.

The NBA China Games 2019 will feature a variety of fan activities, including the eighth annual NBA Fan Day Presented by Dongfeng Nissan in Shanghai, which will provide thousands of fans the opportunity to enjoy a performance by Chinese celebrities and watch the Lakers and the Nets participate in on-court drills. Lucky fans will team up with celebrities and players from the two teams to compete in shooting contests. The NBA Fan Day will be broadcast live and streamed through NBA China’s media partner platforms. In addition to the NBA Fan Day, the league and its partners will conduct a series of NBA Cares community outreach activities in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The NBA China Games 2019 are presented by Vivo, promoted and produced by iRENA, and co-produced by AEG Presents. The games will be available in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital and social media. Additional details about both games will be announced at a later date.

Executive and Player Quotes:

NBA China CEO Derek Chang:

“We would like to extend our warmest welcome to the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets as we celebrate the 27th and 28th NBA games in China. These games are the pillars of our efforts to bring authentic NBA action to our Chinese fans. I want to thank the cities of Shanghai and Shenzhen for their support and commitment to help us grow the game and promote an active and healthy lifestyle in China.”

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma:

“The entire Los Angeles Lakers organization is excited to return to China to play in front of the passionate Chinese fans. During my visit to China, I was absolutely amazed by the fans’ love and excitement for the game of basketball. We would like to thank you in advance for coming out to support us in Shanghai and Shenzhen and I know the atmosphere at the games will be great.”

Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert:

“It’s an honor to help celebrate basketball’s growth abroad, and represent Brooklyn and the League on an international stage. The Nets have a connection to fans all over the world, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to visit China and play for our passionate Chinese fans for the very first time.”

About NBA China

The NBA’s entity that conducts all of the league’s businesses in China was formed in January 2008 after its first office opened in Hong Kong in 1992. The NBA currently has relationships with a network of television and digital media outlets in China, including a 30-plus years partnership with CCTV. The league hosts hundreds of touring basketball events for fans, conducts community enrichment programs, and maintains marketing partnerships with a combination of world-class China-based and international corporations.

NBA-licensed merchandise are available through retail and authorized online stores on e-commerce and social media platforms, including NBAStore.cn, NBA.Tmall.com, NBA.JD.com, NBAStore.hk and NBAStore.tw. In 2004, the NBA became the first American professional sports league to play games in China. Following the NBA China Games 2018, 17 NBA teams have played 26 games in Greater China.