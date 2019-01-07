Q&A: Pacers, big man Turner in midst of steady trek to top

Myles Turner is used to the slow grind to the top.

It’s been that way for the Indiana Pacers’ big man from the first moment he picked up a basketball. He wasn’t the best right away, but his work ethic always carried him through.

That’s why he entered his fourth season in the NBA on a different trajectory with an upstart Pacers team navigating a slow grind of their own in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Pacers weren’t anyone’s preseason pick to crash the party at the top of the East. And yet here they are, right in the thick of things along with the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Myles Turner delivered a huge game against the Wizards in mid-December.

Turner has been a steady presence for the Pacers, a force protecting the rim (he’s averaging a career-best 2.8 blocks per game) as well as a dynamic offensive performer capable of impacting the game both inside and from deep (making a career-best 39.1 percent of his 3-pointers).

He’s evolved into the prototype stretch-five in this position-less era of the game and it is why he was one of the youngest players at USA Basketball’s mini-camp last summer with the U.S. Men’s Senior National Team.

It was there that Turner got a taste of what life could be like in future summers spent competing in World Cup and Olympic competitions with the best players in the game. It’s a peer group every player in the league is eager to join -- even a humble, slow-grinder like Turner.

Turner, who sat out of the Pacers’ Sunday road loss to the Raptors with a sore shoulder, spoke with NBA.com 's Sekou Smith about all that and more recently.

* * *

Sekou Smith: Has this season gone the way you expected it to based on the work you did in the offseason? I was out there in Las Vegas for the USA Baskeball mini-camp and saw how much extra attention you were getting from some of the vets. It seemed like everybody was anticipating this being sort of a take-off year for you.

Myles Turner: The way I’m looking at it, I’m just trying to get better every year and help my team win. It’s as simple as that. And I think we’re doing a solid job so far. It’s not about me individually. I mean, I have my own goals in terms of where I want to be and where I want to see my game go long-term. But all of my goals right now are about this team and what we can do this season.

Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner came up big vs. Washington on Dec. 23.

SS: Well, not a lot of people outside of Indiana picked the Pacers to be in this space. Is this Pacers team where you thought you’d be coming out of Christmas and heading into the 2019 part of the season?

MT: Like I said, I think we’re doing a solid job. There’s no doubt there are few games we wish we could have back, same as any season. But we’re doing a solid job right now. I really like where our defense is at and I think our chemistry overall is really good. We know who we are and what we’re capable of and we do our best to play to our highest level every night out.

SS: You had a monster December (15.7 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.2 bpg on 53.5 percent shooting and 50 percent 3-point shooting), when [All-Star guard Victor] Oladipo was out of the lineup for the first five games of that month. Does everything just feel different when you know you’re rolling like that?

MT: You’re so busy grinding during course of the season that it’s hard to get too deep into your own mind about how you’re playing, good or bad. I don’t like to dive too deep into it either way, dwelling on things. You have to get out there every night and do your job and then move on to the next one and do it again.