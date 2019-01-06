Warriors, Kings combine for record 41 3-pointers

The Warriors and Kings made long-range NBA history Saturday night.

The teams combined for 41 3-pointers in Golden State's 127-123 victory in Sacramento.

The Warriors made 21 of 47 shots from distance, while the Kings hit a franchise record 20 of 36 attempts from deep.

The previous record was set on Feb. 7, 2018, when the Cavs (21) defeated the Timberwolves (19) in overtime, 140-138.

Steph Curry led the way with 42 points on 16-of-26 shooting. He drilled 10-of-20 from beyond the arc, marking the 11th time in Curry's career he made at least 10 3-pointers in a game. The next most such games in NBA history is Klay Thompson with four.

Curry also passed Kyle Korver for fourth on the all-time 3-point field goal list, and is now five away from tying Jason Terry for third place.