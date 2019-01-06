Report: Cavaliers plan to waive Patrick McCaw

From NBA media reports

Jan 6, 2019 4:48 PM ET

Patrick McCaw was signed by the Cavaliers on December 28.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to waive guard Patrick McCaw, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

McCaw -- who was an unsigned, restricted free agent to start the season -- officially joined the Cavaliers on Dec. 28 after the Golden State Warriors declined to match Cleveland's two-year, non-guaranteed offer.

If McCaw clears waiver, he would become an unrestricted free agent with the ability to sign with any team in the league. Charania reports the third-year guard is expected to receive interest from "several playoff contenders".

McCaw played in three games for Cleveland with averages of 1.7 points in 17.6 minutes. He averaged 4.0 points in 15.9 minutes during his first two seasons in the NBA with Golden State.

