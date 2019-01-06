Report: Cavaliers plan to waive Patrick McCaw

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to waive guard Patrick McCaw, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: The Cleveland Cavaliers are planning to waive Pat McCaw. McCaw signed a non-guaranteed two-year offer sheet with Cleveland to leave Golden State. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2019

McCaw -- who was an unsigned, restricted free agent to start the season -- officially joined the Cavaliers on Dec. 28 after the Golden State Warriors declined to match Cleveland's two-year, non-guaranteed offer.

If McCaw clears waiver, he would become an unrestricted free agent with the ability to sign with any team in the league. Charania reports the third-year guard is expected to receive interest from "several playoff contenders".

Cleveland, along with several playoff contenders, are expected to express interest in signing McCaw (unrestricted free agent) if he clears waivers. Guarantee deadline for McCaw (two years, $6M) -- and other players on non-guaranteed deals around NBA -- is Monday. https://t.co/QgZOUiPLVz — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2019

McCaw played in three games for Cleveland with averages of 1.7 points in 17.6 minutes. He averaged 4.0 points in 15.9 minutes during his first two seasons in the NBA with Golden State.