Report: Chandler Parsons to leave Grizzlies indefinitely

Chandler Parsons will leave the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely as team management and his representative try to work out a resolution on his future with the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Sources with @ESPN_McMahon: Chandler Parsons will leave the Grizzles indefinitely as management and his agent James Dunleavy work to structure a resolution on Parsons’ future with franchise. Sides agreed on separation Sunday. Parsons has been medically cleared since Dec. 21. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2019

Parsons, 30, has played in only three games this seasons. He is averaging 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds. Despite being cleared to play Dec. 21, he has not appeared for the Grizzlies, who are struggling offensively.