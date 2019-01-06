Around The League
Report: Chandler Parsons to leave Grizzlies indefinitely

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 6, 2019 5:39 PM ET

Chandler Parsons has not played despite being medically cleared Dec. 21.

Chandler Parsons will leave the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely as team management and his representative try to work out a resolution on his future with the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Parsons, 30, has played in only three games this seasons. He is averaging 5.7 points and 1.3 rebounds. Despite being cleared to play Dec. 21, he has not appeared for the Grizzlies, who are struggling offensively. 

