Report: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma to have MRI on lower back

Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma reportedly will undergo an MRI on his lower back, which was bruised during the first half of the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Luke Walton said Kyle Kuzma will get an MRI tomorrow morning on his low back. Walton noticed him take a hit there in the first half, and he wasn’t able to keep playing after trying to push through for a few minutes. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 3, 2019

Kuzma, who played 16 minutes Wednesday night, scored four points before the injury. He's averaging 18.7 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists on the season.