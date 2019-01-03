Around The League
Around The League

Report: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma to have MRI on lower back

Jan 3, 2019 2:48 AM ET

Kyle Kuzma took a blow to the lower back and tried to play through it without success.

Lakers' forward Kyle Kuzma reportedly will undergo an MRI on his lower back, which was bruised during the first half of the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuzma, who played 16 minutes Wednesday night, scored four points before the injury. He's averaging 18.7 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists on the season.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.