Report: Grizzlies acquire Justin Holiday from Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are trading guard Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden and two second-round picks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.



Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Memphis is giving up its 2019 and 2020 picks to Chicago in the deal.

Holiday, 29, is averaging 11.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range this season.

Brooks and Selden, who both struggled to find steady roles this season, were nearly included in a trade last month that fell apart over a case of mistaken last names.

The trade comes as the Grizzlies have lost 14 of 20 games since starting the season 12-5. Tensions boiled over into a physical altercation in the locker room between Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi after Wednesday night's loss to Detroit.