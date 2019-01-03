Bulls deal Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for Marshon Brooks, Wayne Selden Jr.

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls have traded forward Justin Holiday to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard MarShon Brooks and guard/forward Wayne Selden Jr., as well as the Grizzlies’ 2019 and 2020 second-round picks. In a related move, the Bulls also waived guard Cameron Payne.

Brooks (6-5, 200) was selected 25th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2011 NBA Draft, but was moved to the New Jersey Nets in a draft-night deal. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team during the 2011-12 season.

An NBA veteran with five seasons of service, Brooks has also played for the Celtics, Warriors, Lakers and Grizzlies. He holds career NBA averages of 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.3 minutes per game. This season, Brooks is averaging 6.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.3 minutes over 29 games. He also played overseas from 2014-17 and has played in the G League for the Maine Red Claws and Santa Cruz Warriors.

Selden Jr. (6-5, 230) went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft. He played three games with the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2016-17 season while on a 10-day contract before being signed by the Grizzlies for the remainder of 2016-17 through this season. Over his NBA career, Selden has averaged 7.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.1 minutes per game. This season, he’s averaging 5.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes per game. Selden also has G League experience with the Memphis Hustle.

The Bulls signed Holiday as a free agent prior to the start of the 2017-18 season. He was also with the Bulls during part of the 2015-16 season after being traded from the Atlanta Hawks. In his time with Chicago, Holiday averaged 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.21 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

Payne came to Chicago via a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016-17 season. Over three seasons with the Bulls, Payne averaged 6.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 18.8 minutes per game.