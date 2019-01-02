Celtics' Irving (eye) won't play tonight vs. Wolves

* Tonight on ESPN: Wolves vs. Celtics (8 ET)

The right eye injury Kyrie Irving suffered in the Boston Celtics' last game will keep him out of their next game.

Per the team, Irving will miss tonight's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of right eye irritation. He was listed as questionable yesterday, but was downgraded to out by the team today.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Kyrie Irving has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/tTFOIPtr2a — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 2, 2019

Irving suffered his injury in Monday's 120-111 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Irving and Spurs guard Marco Belinelli were attempting to secure a rebound of Irving's missed 3-pointer from the right wing with 7:22 remaining in the game. Belinelli swiped at the ball and hit Irving in the eye, causing him to stay on the floor a short while writhing in pain.

Irving exited to the locker room but returned to the bench and game a couple minutes later.

When asked about his condition after Monday's game, Irving said: "I'm wearing sunglasses, so not too good. I'll be all right, though. [He] smacked the s--- out of me. He just caught me pretty good."

Overall, Irving logged 28 minutes on Monday night, finishing with 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting while adding three rebounds, eight assists and two steals. This season, Irving is averaging 23.3 points, five rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

