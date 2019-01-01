Raptors' Kyle Lowry gets injections for ailing back

TORONTO (AP) -- Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry has had pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections for his sore lower back.

The team said Tuesday he was treated Friday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Coach Nick Nurse said Monday "things are progressing really well" and it "shouldn't be too long" before Lowry returns. There is, however, no specific timetable.

The four-time All-Star has been dealing with back and hip ailments and has missed seven of the last eight games. He did not practice Monday and was ruled out for Tuesday's home game against Utah.

Toronto also said center Jonas Valanciunas had stitches removed from his surgically repaired left hand Saturday. He's expected to miss at least a few more weeks.