Celtics' Irving suffers eye injury in loss to Spurs

Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving suffered a scratched left cornea in last night's 120-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Irving suffered his injury during a collision with Marco Belinelli with 7:22 remaining in the game. He and Belinelli were attempting to secure a rebound of Irving's missed 3-pointer from the right wing. Belinelli swiped at the ball and hit Irving in the eye, causing him to stay on the floor a short while writhing in pain.

Irving exited to the locker room but returned to the bench and game a couple minutes later. Boston coach Brad Stevens was unsure of Irving's status for Wednesday's home game against Minnesota.

The Spurs used a monstrous third quarter surge to take down the Celtics.

"Kyrie has a scratched eye," Stevens said, per ESPN's Michael C. Wright. "So he'll have antibiotics for that. I don't know what that means beyond tonight."

When asked about his condition after the game, Irving said: "I'm wearing sunglasses, so not too good. I'll be all right, though. [He] smacked the s--- out of me. He just caught me pretty good."

Overall, Irving logged 28 minutes on Monday night, finishing with 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting while adding three rebounds, eight assists and two steals. This season, Irving is averaging 23.3 points, five rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.