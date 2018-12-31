Q&A: Towns emerges as leader for changed Wolves

In addition to dismantling the Miami Heat Sunday with 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists and six blocked shots, Karl-Anthony Towns sent the number-crunchers scurrying for comps. Turns no one had, per Elias Sports Bureau and NBA.com/Stats.

Towns’ big night helped the Timberwolves win their third consecutive road game, after a 2-13 road start. It capped a run of three performances by the Wolves center in which he totaled 85 points, 57 rebounds, 16 assists and nine blocks.

Towns’ uptick in play pre-dates the holidays. Since Nov. 12 -- the date Minnesota traded unhappy All-Star Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia -- Towns has averaged nearly 23 points and 13 rebounds, while shooting better than 50 percent. While Butler still was a Timberwolf, Towns averaged 19.9 points and 10.8 rebounds while making 45 percent of his shots.

Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the Heat on Sunday night.

Since Butler has been gone, Towns has been more relaxed and more productive.

“He’s doing great,” teammate Taj Gibson said. “He’s taken a leadership role. More vocal. We’re doing more and more team activities and he’s one of the main catalysts to that. We’re talking to him, he’s listening. And he wants to win. He wants to do right by the team. We’ve been going to him late in the fourth and he’s been handling it well.”

In his fourth NBA season, Towns is back on track. He’s putting up numbers to match his All-Star season in 2018, his defensive work is improving and he has a five-year, $157 million contract extension in his pocket that kicks in come 2019-20. With teammate Andrew Wiggins still confounding fans and critics with his inconsistent effort, Towns is Minnesota’s best player and budding leader, taking baby steps into Butler’s self-proclaimed role.

He spoke with NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner on the Wolves’ recent stop in Chicago:

Steve Aschburner: The Wolves didn’t play on Christmas but you guys traveled to Chicago that night. How do you carve out holiday time when you’re getting squeezed by the schedule?

Karl-Anthony Towns: It’s always about the family time. I’m not a guy who’s about the material things. Just having my sister in and her two kids and my mom and dad there. Nice having my niece and nephew around. I told them they didn’t have to come see me, it was only going to be the day. I was planning to wake up late, watch some TV, maybe cook myself and then leave for Chicago. But they came in and wanted to spend some time with me.