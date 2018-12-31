Myles Turner suffers broken nose during win over Atlanta Hawks

From NBA media reports

Dec 31, 2018 5:27 PM ET

Myles Turner has been key to the Pacers' strong start to the season.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner suffered a broken nose after he collided with John Collins during the Pacers' 116-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon.

The Pacers announced the injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game.

 
Myles Turner suffered a broken nose during the third quarter of Monday's game.

Turner, a four-year NBA veteran, is averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and a career-high 2.8 blocks in 35 games this season. He had tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 23 minutes against the Hawks before he was injured.

After the game, teammate Victor Oladipo -- who has experience with facial injuries -- offered to give Turner some tips on the "secret powers" of wearing a mask while playing basketball.

The Pacers, 25-12, are currently the third seed in the East. The team has not yet announced a recovery timetable for Turner.

Copyright © 2018 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.