Myles Turner suffers broken nose during win over Atlanta Hawks

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner suffered a broken nose after he collided with John Collins during the Pacers' 116-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday afternoon.

The Pacers announced the injury during the fourth quarter of Monday's game.

Myles Turner suffered a broken nose during the third quarter of Monday's game.

Turner, a four-year NBA veteran, is averaging 12.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and a career-high 2.8 blocks in 35 games this season. He had tallied 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 23 minutes against the Hawks before he was injured.

After the game, teammate Victor Oladipo -- who has experience with facial injuries -- offered to give Turner some tips on the "secret powers" of wearing a mask while playing basketball.

If Myles Turner has to wear a mask while he's recovering from a broken nose, Victor Oladipo is confident that he'll be just fine: "Don't worry, I've worn a mask before. I'll give him some pointers. The mask has secret powers, so he'll be alright."@Pacerspic.twitter.com/Qdr1pAs57j — FOX Sports Indiana (@FSIndiana) December 31, 2018

The Pacers, 25-12, are currently the third seed in the East. The team has not yet announced a recovery timetable for Turner.