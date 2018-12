John Schuhmann and I break down the latest NBA Power Rankings with a focus on the Warriors' energy levels, the rise of the Rockets, the Raptors' key upcoming week and more.

Then we look back at the biggest storylines from 2018, discuss LeBron's G.O.A.T. comments and set the stage for 2019 in the NBA.

* * *

Subscribe to the Hang Time podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify for a new episode every Monday and Thursday this season!