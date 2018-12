NEW YORK – Golden State guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for recklessly throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident, for which Iguodala received a technical foul and was ejected, occurred after time had expired in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 115-105 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 29 at Moda Center.