Report: Warriors won't match Cavaliers' offer sheet for Patrick McCaw

The Golden State Warriors will not match the Cleveland Cavaliers' two-year, $6 million offer sheet for Patrick McCaw, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting.

The decision was expected since if the Warriors choose to keep McCaw it would cost substantially more than just his salary figure because of luxury-tax ramifications.

On Friday, the Cavs announced that McCaw had signed an extended year offer sheet.

McCaw (6-7, 220) was drafted with the 38th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was traded to the Golden State Warriors on draft night and spent two seasons with the Warriors.

The restricted free agent guard played in 128 regular games (30 starts) over two seasons with Golden State and averaged 4.0 points in 15.9 minutes per game.

He was hurt in a scary fall while trying a dunk on March 31, and when he returned during Golden State's playoff run he was limited to a total of only 16 minutes in six games -- though he did get on the floor in all four of Golden State's wins over Cleveland in its NBA Finals sweep.