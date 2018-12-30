LeBron: Cavaliers championship made me greatest player of all time

Debating who's the greatest player of all time -- AKA "the GOAT" -- is a favorite pastime of NBA fans.

Players as well, apparently, and the choice is clear for LeBron James.

It's him.

His reasoning? Being the driving force behind the Cleveland Cavaliers' historic championship over the Golden State Warriors, a feat that not only secured the city's first professional sports title since 1964 but completed the first comeback from 3-1 down in Finals history.

"That one right there made me the greatest player of all time," James said in an excerpt from the latest episode of ESPN's "More Than An Athlete" series chronicling his career.

"That's what I felt. I was super, super ecstatic to win one for Cleveland because of the 52-year (championship) drought. And then after I stopped (celebrating), I was like, that one right there made you the greatest player of all time. Everybody was talking how they were the greatest team ever assembled, and for us to come back the way we came back, I was like, you did something special.

"That was one of the only times in my career I felt like, you did something special. I haven't had much time to sit back and think (about my achievements). But that was a moment."

What @kingjames considers being the GOAT 🐐 ⁣

⁣

New episode of More Than An Athlete out on @espn+. pic.twitter.com/7XSQ2GpOVo — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) December 30, 2018

Not the most humble opinion, but it's impossible to argue the magnitude of James' performances in each of the last three games of that Finals:

* 41 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and three blocks in a 112-97 victory

* 41 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, four steals and three blocks in a 115-101 victory

* 27 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks in a 93-89 victory

For the series, James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks to secure his third Finals MVP award and third career championship.

Of course, competition for the very best of the best is fierce, including James' childhood idol, Michael Jordan. But now we know where at least one person stands.