Denver Nuggets waive guard Nick Young

The Denver Nuggets have waived guard Nick Young on Sunday, the team announced Sunday.
We have waived guard Nick Young.#MileHighBasketballpic.twitter.com/yv28wxR2fK— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 30, 2018
Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations, released the following statement: "We want to thank Nick for coming to Denver on such short notice to give us some relief with our injury issues. He immediately fit in with our group and did everything that was asked of him by being the great teammate and consummate pro that he is."
Young signed with Denver on Dec. 10 and played in four games, averaging 2.3 points in 9.3 minutes. The 33-year-old guard was signed with an injury hardship exception, which expires when a team's injured players return.
With Paul Millsap returning from injury last night in Phoenix -- and the expected arrivals of Gary Harris and Will Barton soon -- Nick Young had to be released. He was on the roster using an injury hardship exception, which runs out when injured players return.— Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) December 30, 2018