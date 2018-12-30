Denver Nuggets waive guard Nick Young

The Denver Nuggets have waived guard Nick Young on Sunday, the team announced Sunday.

Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations, released the following statement: "We want to thank Nick for coming to Denver on such short notice to give us some relief with our injury issues. He immediately fit in with our group and did everything that was asked of him by being the great teammate and consummate pro that he is."

Young signed with Denver on Dec. 10 and played in four games, averaging 2.3 points in 9.3 minutes. The 33-year-old guard was signed with an injury hardship exception, which expires when a team's injured players return.