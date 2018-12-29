Around The League
Reports: John Wall to have season-ending heel surgery

From NBA Twitter reports

Dec 29, 2018 3:22 PM ET

John Wall is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists this season.

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall is expected to have season-ending surgery on his left heel, according to sources. Recovery time would be 6-8 months.

Wall, who missed Washington's last game and four this season, is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists this season. 

