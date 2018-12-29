Reports: John Wall to have season-ending heel surgery

Wizards All-Star point guard John Wall is expected to have season-ending surgery on his left heel, according to sources. Recovery time would be 6-8 months.
Wizards star John Wall is planning to undergo season-ending surgery on his left heel, league sources tell @WindhorstESPN and me. Doctors have recommended that he undergo the surgery soon.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2018
Wall, who missed Washington's last game and four this season, is averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists this season.
Wall has been dealing with this issue for YEARS but it has reached an intolerable state this season.— Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) December 29, 2018
In spite of playing on a bum left heel, Wall has averaged 20.7 ppg, 8.7 apg and 3.6 rpg. These numbers are comparable to last season, when he made a fifth All-Star team https://t.co/23QoJKnTcP