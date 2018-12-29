Report: Rockets' Gordon to undergo MRI for right knee

Already without All-Star point guard Chris Paul, the Rockets are hoping their backcourt depth doesn't take another significant hit.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Eric Gordon will undergo an MRI on his right knee, which was bruised in the fourth quarter of Houston's 108-104 win over New Orleans on Saturday.

Gordon is averaging 15.7 points while shooting 30.3 percent from 3, his lowest clip since 2011-12. The 11-year veteran has started in place of Paul, who is out two to four weeks with a hamstring injury.